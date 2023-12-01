Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.56 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

