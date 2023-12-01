Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Unum Group worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 545,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 340,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $43.00 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

