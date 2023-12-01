Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.42 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Jabil worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

