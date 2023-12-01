Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.66 Million Position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,144,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 13.11% of Platinum Group Metals worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Platinum Group Metals by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 53,929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.