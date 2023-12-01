Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

