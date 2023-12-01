Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 18.26% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,631,000.

Get Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF alerts:

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FGLD stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

About Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGLD was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.