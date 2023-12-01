Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 879,268 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 879,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Acelyrin Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.72 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

