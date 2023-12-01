Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,967 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 920.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in PPG Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 184,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.93 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

