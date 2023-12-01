Eric Rosenfeld Sells 1,749 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 1,749 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $12,697.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

