e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 989.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,274,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock worth $11,327,207. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

