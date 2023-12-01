David Stevens Buys 34,346 Shares of Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Free Report) insider David Stevens bought 34,346 shares of Harmoney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$16,760.85 ($11,099.90).

David Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmoney alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, David Stevens bought 6,329 shares of Harmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$3,354.37 ($2,221.44).

On Thursday, September 28th, David Stevens bought 36,907 shares of Harmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$19,154.73 ($12,685.25).

Harmoney Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 90.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.87.

Harmoney Company Profile

Harmoney Corp Limited provides online secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company's personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It operates Stellare, a marketing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.