D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

