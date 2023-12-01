Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.38% of Certara worth $69,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 0.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,801,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Certara by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 0.9 %

CERT stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

