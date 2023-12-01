Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

BFAM stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

