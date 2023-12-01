Brian J. Wendling Sells 20,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $53.96.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.62%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

