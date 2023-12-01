Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $19.12.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

