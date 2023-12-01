B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.88 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $810.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 238.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 697,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 25.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,231,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

