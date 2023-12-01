Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $353.54 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

