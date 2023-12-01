Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE PINE opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $20.79.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Further Reading
