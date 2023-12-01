Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.