Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $224.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

