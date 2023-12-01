ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.26% of ACCO Brands worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

