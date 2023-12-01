Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Acadia Healthcare worth $112,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

