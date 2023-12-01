AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of AAON worth $84,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,045,528. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Up 0.9 %

AAON stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.