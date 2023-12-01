20,328 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

