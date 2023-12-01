165,413 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Oscar Health by 63.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $302,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,471. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

