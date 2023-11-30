Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.