Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Maximus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

