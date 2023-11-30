Zachary E. Savas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,701,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 149,709 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

