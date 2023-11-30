Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 2,142 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 57,412 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $990,357.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06.

On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $871.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

