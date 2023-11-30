Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Westlake by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

