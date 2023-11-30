Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Wabash National worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

