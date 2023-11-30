Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.60 EPS.
VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
