VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Chairman Sells $33,487.20 in Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VirTra by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VirTra by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

