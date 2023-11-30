Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 132,259 shares.The stock last traded at $169.98 and had previously closed at $169.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

