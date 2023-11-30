Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

VXUS opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

