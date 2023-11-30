Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.