VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 594,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

