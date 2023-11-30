Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Short Interest Update

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Uwharrie Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UWHR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Uwharrie Capital has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

