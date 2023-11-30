US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of US Foods worth $70,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

