US Bancorp DE Sells 472 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prothena were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $221,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.