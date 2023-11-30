US Bancorp DE Sells 334 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

