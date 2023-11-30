US Bancorp DE Sells 198 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Concentrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

