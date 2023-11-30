US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

