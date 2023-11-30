US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.