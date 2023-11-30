US Bancorp DE Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

