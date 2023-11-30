US Bancorp DE Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

