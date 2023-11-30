US Bancorp DE Has $462,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

