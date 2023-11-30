UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,843,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $114.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

