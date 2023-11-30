TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

TCRX opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

