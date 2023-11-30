TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
