Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 61,546 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.58% of Asure Software worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.1 %

ASUR opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

